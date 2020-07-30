Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $306.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Barclays cut Align Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities cut Align Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $276.40.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $296.13. 27,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.01. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $326.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $1,044,938.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $11,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $237,845,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

