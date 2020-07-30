Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 93.43%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 15.10-15.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $15.10-15.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.22. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $174.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

