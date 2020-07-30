Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2020 earnings at $15.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.15.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $245.97. 83,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,146. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.22. Amgen has a 12 month low of $174.27 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.43% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

