Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $223.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $236.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.97. 83,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen has a 1 year low of $174.27 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day moving average is $227.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.43% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

