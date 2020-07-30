Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $261.00 at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $253.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.15.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.97. The company had a trading volume of 83,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,146. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $174.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 93.43%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

