Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $263.00 to $279.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2020 earnings at $15.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.19 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.97. 83,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average of $227.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen has a 1 year low of $174.27 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.43% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.