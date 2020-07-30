Analysts Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Announce $1.52 EPS

Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Lincoln National reported earnings per share of $2.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 156,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

