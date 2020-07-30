Analysts Expect Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 2,689.78% and a negative return on equity of 182.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RESN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 23,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,499. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Resonant has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.71.

In other Resonant news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 11,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $26,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,912 shares in the company, valued at $107,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,762 shares of company stock valued at $59,141 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

