Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) is GFS Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1,334.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,922 shares during the quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev accounts for approximately 3.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Cfra cut their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of BUD traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.17. 105,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,174. The stock has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $102.59.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

