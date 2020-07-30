Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.0% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 427,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,705. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

