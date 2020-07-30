Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARW traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,164. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

