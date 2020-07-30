Astor Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 419,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,926,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.00. 1,072,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.01.

