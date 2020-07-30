Astor Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 266,186 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 266,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,125,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,890,000 after purchasing an additional 394,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $313,312,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.23. 13,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

