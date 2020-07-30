Astor Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 441,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,821,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 4.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.75. 7,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

