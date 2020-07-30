Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Earnings History for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

