B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 222 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.16. 171,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $366.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average of $120.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

