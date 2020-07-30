B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,608 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total value of $10,002,279.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,480,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares valued at $98,818,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $423.83. The company had a trading volume of 210,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,394. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.49. The stock has a market cap of $259.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

