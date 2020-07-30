B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $3.06 Million Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up about 1.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at $168,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after acquiring an additional 529,510 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 211,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter valued at $28,341,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter valued at $26,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.80. 10,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,924. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $196.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $1,528,574.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,135 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

