B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $417,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $325.32. The stock had a trading volume of 154,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,360. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.