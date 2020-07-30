B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Post were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Post by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.35. 7,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,620. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

