B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,874,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $429.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,726. The company’s fifty day moving average is $398.39 and its 200 day moving average is $363.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $441.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

