B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after buying an additional 1,680,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,223,000 after buying an additional 347,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $407,296,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $324,394,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.51. 2,318,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 147.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $77.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

