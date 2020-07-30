B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2,607.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 9.6% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.27. 2,800,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,105,012. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $269.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

