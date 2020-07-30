B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Takes $657,000 Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 692 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 277.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $7.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,045.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $922.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -900.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Shopify to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $901.64.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit