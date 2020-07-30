B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Takes $657,000 Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 692 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 277.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $7.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,045.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $922.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -900.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Shopify to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $901.64.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

