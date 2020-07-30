BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million.

BCBP opened at $8.25 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $140.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

