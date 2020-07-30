Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lifted by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up about 2.7% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $54.38. 82,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

