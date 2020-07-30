Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.54.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,992,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,574,744. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($2.35). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

