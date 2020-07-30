Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,677,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,210,000 after purchasing an additional 111,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.87. 26,404,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,574,744. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.70. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($2.35). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nord/LB cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.54.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.