Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.92. 65,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.70. The firm has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,576 shares of company stock worth $132,907,483. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.