Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,315 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,576 shares of company stock worth $132,907,483. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

