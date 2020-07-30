Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) PT at $77.29

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.38.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:RPM traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,795. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. RPM International has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 799,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,578,000 after buying an additional 83,516 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 770,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after buying an additional 281,172 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 715,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,577,000 after buying an additional 38,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

