Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Centene updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.76-4.96 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.76-4.96 EPS.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $64.41. 8,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $2,348,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,983 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

