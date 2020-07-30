Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 6.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

CHKP traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.69. The company had a trading volume of 28,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,379. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $130.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.22.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

