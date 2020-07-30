Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $30.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CAKE. Stephens raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 84,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,180. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

