Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 191 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CoStar Group worth $34,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11,720.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,285,000 after purchasing an additional 539,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,136,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224,155 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 438,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,381,000 after purchasing an additional 188,312 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $830.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,560. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $703.17 and a 200-day moving average of $659.64. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. BidaskClub lowered CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

