Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 4,704 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,087,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,294,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 136.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.26. 64,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,639. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

