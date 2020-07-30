Chicago Capital LLC Buys 3,130 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.15.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,643. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

