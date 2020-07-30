Chicago Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,120 Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 60,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 406.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,061.68. 2,408,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of -903.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $922.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.20. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $860.00 to $998.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $912.36.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

