Chicago Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,053,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,454,732. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

