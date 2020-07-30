Chicago Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,629.00.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $10.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,532.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,649. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,471.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,376.18. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,046.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

