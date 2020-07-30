Chicago Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 3.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $53,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $7.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.14. 14,076,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,599,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $185.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.23, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

