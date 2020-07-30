Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 1,009 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after buying an additional 401,292 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 346,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,841,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,758,000 after buying an additional 261,621 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.37. The stock had a trading volume of 756,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $152.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.