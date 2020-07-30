Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,960 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fastenal worth $21,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $1,966,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after buying an additional 500,411 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 12.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 49,989.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 81,983 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,826 shares of company stock worth $6,594,303. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.68. 128,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,634. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $46.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

