Chicago Capital LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,764,082. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

