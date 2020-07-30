Chicago Capital LLC Trims Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up 3.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.18% of DexCom worth $67,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $202,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $24,266,963. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $425.96. 25,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,316. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.28 and a 1-year high of $446.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.86 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.95.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

