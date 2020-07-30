Chicago Capital LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 27,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 17,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

Shares of HON traded down $5.37 on Thursday, reaching $149.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.98 and a 200 day moving average of $151.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

