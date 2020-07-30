Chicago Capital LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,674,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $414.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: Recession

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit