Chicago Capital LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,674,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $414.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

