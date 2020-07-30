Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,850 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,339,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,476,388. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

