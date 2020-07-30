Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.48-3.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.48-3.58 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.18. 283,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,629. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

