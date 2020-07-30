Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.48-3.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.48-3.58 EPS.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $4.08 on Thursday, hitting $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 266,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,629. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

